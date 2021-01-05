Corporate responsibility in the natural gas industry will be the theme of the next virtual webinar presented by Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy and Management.

Executives from two regional production companies – Carrie Crumpton of Southpointe-based CNX Resources and Will Jordan of EQT Corp. – will speak beginning at 11 a.m. Jan. 13.

They will focus on responsibility and environmental, social and governance goals their companies have established while operating in the Marcellus and Utica shales, and elsewhere.

Crumpton, a Washington resident, is responsible for permitting and reporting compliance at CNX, where she is vice president of Environmental Strategy & Permitting. She also is involved with strategy development for emerging issues and external stakeholder/regulatory engagement.

Jordan is executive vice president and general counsel for EQT.

Mason Gregory, a senior analyst for MFS Investment Management, also will participate. He specializes in environmental, social and governance topics, and will provide an overview of what they encompass.

The free webinar is part of the CEPM’s Shale Gas Knowledge Hub initiative. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/why-its-important-corporate-responsibility-in-the-natural-gas-industry-tickets-132799925151.

For more information, email Linda Ritzer at lritzer@washjeff.edu.

