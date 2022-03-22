news 6

For its next meeting, the Washington County Manufacturers Association has scheduled a roundtable discussion that will focus on challenges companies face in hiring, retaining and developing qualified personnel.

The availability of aid programs also will be discussed in a session, which will include representatives of human resources and South West Training Services; a high school counselor; and a union apprentice coordinator.

The event will run from 7 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Washington Country Club, 599 Country Club Road, Washington. A social (cash bar, cash only) will start at 6, followed by dinner at 6:30.

The cost is $30 per person. The reservation deadline is Wednesday, and must be made by calling 412-884-9813 (leave your name and company name), or visiting www.washingtoncountymanufacturersassociation.com.

For more information, contact jennifer@washingtoncountymanufacturersassociation.com.

Payment may be made by check to WCMA, P.O. Box BE, Washington, PA, 15301, or personally at the meeting.

WCMA is celebrating 50 years.

