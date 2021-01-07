At least two online postings say Garfield’s Restaurant & Pub has closed for good at Washington Crown Center.
Mall general manager Civil Knox, however, said that is not the case. “We are working on it. Both ownerships are in talks to get it back open.”
The casual chain restaurant has been a longtime staple at the North Franklin Township mall.
It was operating when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf instituted a three-week shutdown of indoor dining effective Dec. 12, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Garfield’s has not opened since the restrictions on restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues were lifted on Monday.
A local Facebook post says the restaurant closed, and an information box on the 1500 W. Chestnut St. location bears the words “permanently closed.” Knox said talks are pending, though. “Hopefully, Garfield’s will soon be operating again.”
She said the operator of Garfield’s “suffered greatly around holidays” while the mall “had a great December” retail-wise. It was one of three restaurants that had to shut down at the mall.
Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y., has owned Crown Center since August 2016. It is unclear who owns Garfield’s.
Knox said Garfield’s has been a popular dining destination. She believes it has been at the mall since the 1990s.