Main Street Brew House has a happy new face.
A two-month renovation of the façade at the popular Washington bar was completed Monday, and at least one owner is pleased.
“It turned out great,” said Dipesh Patel, who owns the facility along with a cousin, Snehal Patel. “This brightens up the inside and it looks a lot nicer from the street. We wanted to bring it up to date.”
Work entailed erecting a fashionable wooden sign – Main St. Brewhouse in block letters – centered across the front of the building; installing a glass door at the entrance and an all-glass front to the seating area; and new exterior lighting. Oh, and there’s the new garage door, which will open to outdoor seating during warmer months.
Until the facelift began in late September, there was an overhead awning, a small window that mostly restricted customers or passers-by from looking out or in, and no garage door.
The upgrade moved inside as well. “We updated some seating and tables, and added a digital draft list so you can download an app,” said Dipesh Patel, who has shared ownership with his cousin since 2011.
A grant through the Washington Business District Authority Façade Program was a key element of the project. Sarah Collier, the Main Street manager for WBDA, is impressed by what transpired virtually across the street from her office in the train station. “The Brew House has certainly set a high standard for the impact businesses can have,” she said.
The bar, at 250 S. Main St., did not close during the two months of construction, maintaining regular business hours: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday.)
Variety is certainly a spice of life in the Brew House, which says on its Facebook page that it has 32 beers on tap and more than 100 varieties in bottle.
Dipesh Patel, a Peters Township resident, said five local companies handled the project: Reed Construction; White Builders; Wise Garage Doors; Knox Painting; and Samson Glass.