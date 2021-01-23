“Early” was the hallmark of the second and final day of the 2021 Washington County Local Share Account hearings. They began at 8 a.m. Friday and ended 90 minutes before lunchtime.
There were 28 project proposals, 15 fewer than the day before. Yet the 71 total presentations provided plenty of food for thought for the LSA committee, as it ponders the organizations hoping to share in the $6.6 million that is available through gambling revenue from The Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Those 71 countywide entities, collectively, are requesting $18.2 million.
The panel met Friday afternoon to recommend projects to be funded, and selected 42 of them. They will submit the list to the county commissioners for final approval.
Washington-based TRIPL Community Services – Transitional Paths to Independent Living – kick-started Friday’s series of hearings. Shona Eakin, chief executive officer for the independent living center, pitched a request for $250,000 for a consumer/personal care attendant training kitchen.
“We’ve found that many of the people we serve are in a situation where they eat a lot of fast food and processed food,” she said in an interview afterward. “They’ve never been taught how to prepare meals. We can do that, and if they aren’t physically able, we can instruct an attendant to be able.”
Eakin said this project is part of the second phase of construction at 42 W. Maiden St., which is expected to begin soon.
A structure a half-mile away, at 75 E. Maiden St., was the focus of another early presentation. The Andrew G. Uram Family Partnership owns and operates the Landmarks Building, where SPHS Care Center, a social services organization, is located. The owners are seeking $500,000 for renovations.
Jamie Glasser, of Commonwealth Consulting Partners, represented the partnership at the hearings. Glasser said $2 million is needed for phase II of the work, which would improve accessibility, make it compliant with American Disabilities Act standards and enhance energy efficiency.
Glasser said, “The partnership is looking to make improvements without incurring further debt.”
The county airport landed on the list as well. Washington County Redevelopment Authority is the managing agent of the airport, which is owned by the county.
Bob Griffin, the authority’s economic development director and acting aviation director, presented a proposal of $617,875 for work at the South Franklin Township complex.
Construction of additional hangars would be a major benefit of the ambitious project, which will center on the south side of the airport. Apron space will be provided to build three large, corporate hangars for jets. Airport Road will be relocated, and that space will be graded to allow construction of 14 T-hangars.
“We have 34 T-hangars and have a waiting list for 20,” said Griffin, who presented on Thursday.
The 71 participating organizations consisted of municipalities, sewer and water authorities, schools, hospitals and nongovernmental organizations. Their proposals were listed in four categories: community improvement, economic improvement, public interest and job training.
The Washington County Redevelopment Authority processes applications and will administer grants for projects that are selected.