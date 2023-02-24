Bob Hollick column headshot

Bob Hollick

Car insurance rates are increasing for several reasons. Some insurance companies lowered rates because COVID decreased the amount of driving. Now that COVID is in the rearview mirror, driving has increased and more claims are being filed. Inflation is at a 40-year high, and has increased the cost of repairing vehicles, paying for rental cars and medical bills.

To lower rates some people would advise you to shop around. While I am not against shopping I would advise you to know what coverages are mandatory, what coverages are optional, what discounts are available from your current company and what factors may affect your rates, like age, milage and safety features of your car.

