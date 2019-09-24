There is no long and short of it. A long-table event is planned for downtown Washington.
"Harvest on Main - a Long Table Experience" will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Main Street Pavilion. It will largely be a farm-to-table dining endeavor, featuring long tables of entrée items, snacks and desserts prepared or produced by 13 local entrepreneurs, most of them from Washington.
Community long-table events are rising in popularity.
"They are a community meal," said Alisa Fava-Fasnacht, co-owner of Emerald Valley Artisans and a "Harvest" organizer. "When people share a meal, something special happens. There's bonding over a meal."
Over the past year, she and Melissa Mega, owner of The Ivy Green floral shop, have put together what they hope will become an annual event, mere feet from the front doors of their businesses.
Dinner will begin at 6 and there will be live music, local libations and a charity auction. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $25 plus fees for those 16 and under, but will not be available after Oct. 9. They may be purchased at harvestonmain2019.eventbrite.com or the two aforementioned businesses.
Proceeds will benefit Greater Washington Food Bank and National Road Heritage Corridor Foundation.
For more information, call the Marketplace at Emerald Valley, 1-855-67GOTCOWS or The Ivy Green at 724-222-4894.