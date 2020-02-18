Beginning Sunday, the Giant Eagle in Strabane Square will no longer be a round-the-clock operation.
The locally based supermarket chain is reducing business hours at four 24/7 stores in Western Pennsylvania, including the one at 331 Washington Road. That location, an anchor in the South Strabane Township complex, has been a 24-hour store for years.
As of next weekend, the supermarket will be accessible to shoppers from 5 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. A small “Attention Customers” sign, on a window near the left entrance, lists those hours – and a manager on duty over the weekend corroborated that information.
The new operating schedule at Strabane Square is a reduction of 33 hours, or 20% of a full 168-hour week.
Dick Roberts, a spokesman for the chain, said the three other stores cutting back from 24/7 are in Monroeville, Ross Township and Shaler Township. He said hours at those locations will vary by “store and by day, between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m.”
In essence, those four locations will be closed between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., because of a dropoff in late-night customer traffic. According to Roberts: “We review shopping trends on an ongoing basis to ensure that we make our team members, products and services available during the times of the day that matter most to our customers.”
Giant Eagle, according to its website, has 216 supermarkets, 202 GetGo locations and more than 32,000 employees, and serves 4.6 million customers annually.