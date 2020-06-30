For Fine Wine and Good Spirits, it soon will be cheers to Trinity Point and cheerio to Washington Mall.
The liquor store, a longtime tenant in the mall annex, will be changing locations “sometime in the next month,” said Laurie Gamble, assistant manager there. The milelong move across Washington Road, to Trinity Point, means Fine Wine will remain in South Strabane Township.
It will take over the space previously occupied by Dress Barn, a women’s clothing chain that went completely online 13 months ago. A sign on the door at Trinity Point said Fine Wine was coming soon.
That new space, Gamble confirmed, will be larger than what exists at the current store. That means roomier aisles, more shelving to display products and more room for storage.
“There will be a more updated look, too,” she said.
Gamble said the eventual relocation had been discussed before her store was shuttered in mid-March because of the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic.
The mall location was among 176 statewide that the state Liquor Control Board reopened April 20 for phone orders and curbside pickup only.
This is still another loss for Washington Mall, a once-popular crown jewel of retail that has been on a lengthy decline. The mall opened Oct. 17, 1968, the third such facility to be built in Southwestern Pennsylvania, following Block Northway (1953) and South Hills Village (1965).
After instituting COVID-related limitations, the LCB announced it has resumed its e-sales policies at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com. The board expanded its online product catalog back to about 6,000 items, resumed online special order sales and eliminated the six-bottle order limit.