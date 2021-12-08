Liberty Pole Spirits’ plans to expand operations appears to be a sure bet.
The Hough family, owners of the West Maiden Street distillery in downtown Washington, will develop a second location on a two-acre tract on Adios Drive. The project recently received a major boost – a $500,000 grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The second site will be a short distance from Hollywood Casino at the Meadows, Street at the Meadows and The Shoppes at Quail Acres in North Strabane Township. Three main structures will be erected there – a 2,400-square-foot tasting room; an 8,000-square-foot production facility; and a 4,000-square-foot barrel storage building.
There also will be space for outdoor seating and food truck parking.
That was one of four RACP grants announced Tuesday by state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township. The grants, totaling $2.5 million, are for projects in the 46th District, which she represents.
Expansion “is something we’ve been contemplating and planning for a couple of years,” said Jim Hough, who founded the Liberty Pole business in 2016 with his wife, Ellen. They and sons Rob and Kevin are the owners.
Jim Hough readily acknowledged that “we need more space,” which is a good thing in business. “We’ve outgrown our location. This will give us the ability to expand production.
“We’re honored to have received the grant from the state. This makes us more determined to be a major tourism draw for (Washington) County.”
The Houghs, however, plan to continue operations in their current building for a while. “We have a lease at 68 West Maiden until 2025 at least.”
Their business is formally known as Liberty Pole Spirits by Mingo Creek Craft Distillers, which is recognized in the industry for its award-winning small batch whiskeys.
Hough declined to provide an approximate price tag for the entire expansion, or a targeted completion date. But he said the family plans to release more details, including a rendering of the project, in the near future.
“We’re really excited about this project,” he added.