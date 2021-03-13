Robert Levin is gratified and excited.
“We’ve made a real comeback,” he said.
Levin Furniture & Mattress, a century-old business, is back in business in the Pittsburgh area. In recent months, the company chairman and his partners, brothers John and Matt Schultz, reacquired the stores out of bankruptcy and reopened them.
They include locations in Peters Township, at 3664 Washington Road, and in North Fayette Township, which had ceremonial ribbon-cuttings Feb. 24. The Peters store, a longtime Levin’s at that location, actually began operations there a few weeks earlier.
“We’re now a fully stocked Levin’s,” Robert said.
The company, based in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, is now back to its original store count in the Pittsburgh region – six. A seventh location, the original Levin showroom in Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County, will open next month.
The chairman sold his company to Art Van Furniture in November 2017, but a little more than two years later – on March 9, 2020 – Art Van filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It closed the Levin stores 11 days after that, laying off 1,200 employees as the coronavirus pandemic hit the region.
A newly minted company, Loves Furniture & Mattresses, acquired the Levin stores through liquidation and opened those locations in September. Loves then hastily announced Dec. 10 it was leaving its five regional locations – all former Levin stores – to focus on its stores in Michigan, where the firm is based. The original owner now has them again.
CEO co-chair
A heating, air conditioning and ventilation executive should be a comfortable choice.
Raymond Yeager, president and chief executive officer of Charleroi-based DMI Companies, is the new co-chair of CEOs for Sustainability, an executive network that, according to a news release, “represents more than $150 billion in total revenues and 100,000 employees.”
Yeager succeeds Steve Malnight, former president and CEO of Duquesne Light Co., and will share chair duties with Charles Toran, president of Sci-Tek Consultants, based in Penn Hills.
Yeager, whose company provides HVAC products to global contractors and builders, is a founding participant in CEOs for Sustainability. The network, according to the release, “is believed to be the only group in the United States where CEOs provide regional thought leadership around business sustainability.
He said in a statement: “I’m pleased to serve in this role as co-chair. At DMI Companies, we like to say sustainability is in our DNA. I’m committed to sharing with other companies where we’ve been successful.”
WW Reimagined
WW Reimagined has consolidated all of its Washington County locations into one: at Courtyard by Marriott, 1800 Tanger Blvd., in South Strabane Township.
Vicki Whited is the location coordinator and coach of Washington County WW. The workshop schedule there is: 10 a.m. Wednesday (with coach Vicki), 8 a.m. on Saturday (with Vicki) and 9:30 a.m. (with coach Bonnie).
Outpatient lab
Mon Health Gynecology has added an outpatient lab at its Hopwood location – 1142 National Pike – for women and men. John Sunyecz and Christine Wilson are the gynecologists there.
“We can now offer routine lab testing with convenient hours at a convenient location,” Sunyecz said.
Regular hours for the lab are: 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Fridays.
Moves
Dustin Holmberg
- is the new vice president of lending for Moon Township-based Clearview Federal Credit Union. He is a member of Clearview’s executive leadership team and will oversee commercial, real estate, business, and consumer lending.
Bill Johnjulio, M.D., has been appointed chief population health officer for Allegheny Health Network. He is a longtime family medicine physician with AHN.