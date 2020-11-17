Liquor
Observer-Reporter

Washington will be the site of one of 46 LCB e-commerce fulfillment centers in the state.

After a five-month hiatus, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection store has reopened in Peters Township.

The shop, in Donaldson’s Crossroads Shopping Center, was back in business Monday after closing June 7 for remodeling. Work included modernization of the store, including upgraded lighting – mostly state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting.

This location, at 3929 Washington Road, features 5,500 square feet of retail space and offers 3,600 wines and spirits, according to a news release from the state Liquor Control Board. Selections include luxury products and Premium Collection spirits and Chairman’s Selection products.

To celebrate the reopening, and in time for the holidays, the store is offering 10% off all in-store wines, spirits and accessories Tuesday through Thursday.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Because of COVID-19 and its surge of cases statewide, the LCB has implemented health precautions and COVID-19 mitigation efforts that include:

  • A limited number of customers inside at a time;
  • The first hour of the business day will be devoted to customers at high risk of infection, including those 65 and older;
  • Customers and employees must wear masks and practice social distancing;
  • Signage will direct customers to follow one-way patterns and encourage them to touch only products they intend to buy;
  • Employees will frequently clean and disinfect areas.

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

