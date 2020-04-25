The state Liquor Control Board has tripled the number of stores offering curbside pickup service.
Starting Monday, 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations will have pickup statewide. The LCB reopened 176 of them this past Monday, for phone orders and the curbside service, five weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf shut down the stores after declaring them non-life-sustaining businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
That means, beginning Monday, 565 shops will provide pickup. Most will do so Monday through Saturday, on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. Callers will pay by credit card over the phone and schedule a pickup time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PLCB chairman Tim Holden said the expanded services will provide consumers better phone access and more locations from which to choose.
There is a six-bottle limit to an order, and a caller is allowed one order per day at a store. Staff at a particular location can guide each individual through products that are available.
Four Washington County stores started pickup services this week: at East Pike Street, Canonsburg; West Main Street, Monongahela; Donaldson’s Crossroads Shopping Center (Peters Township); and Washington Mall (South Strabane Township).
Six others will join them Monday: Jefferson Avenue, Washington; Third Street, Charleroi; West Barr Street, McDonald; Smith Township Road, Burgettstown; Third Street, California; and Front Street, Fredericktown.
Pickup will be available at a second Greene County location beginning Monday – at South 88 Road, Carmichaels. The service began Monday at Widewater Commons, Waynesburg.