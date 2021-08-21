The two-year-long strike by about 80 union employees at Langeloth Metallurgical Co. has ended – and not to the satisfaction of United Auto Workers members.
Termination of the strike became official this week when union Local 1311 received an Unconditional Return notification from the National Labor Relations Board, according to a union official who requested anonymity.
“The local is pretty much dissolved,” he said.
The UAW was the only union at the ore processing facility, located in the Langeloth section of Smith Township.
Langeloth Metallurgical Co. did not respond to a request for comment.
The labor board made the decision in mid-July, after the company determined it would not recognize the union anymore, the official said. The end came at midnight last Sunday, when pickets, who had been present near the company gate throughout, had to disperse for good.
Members began a work stoppage Sept. 9, 2019, over seniority rights and safety. Negotiations between the company and union failed to forge an agreement, and in April 2020, the UAW filed unfair labor practice charges against the company with the NLRB in Washington, D.C. That, according to the official, was over the company not recognizing the union anymore.
The UAW does allow striking workers to take part-time jobs, and some did, the official said. A few, he added, moved into positions with other firms.
“But many waited for the NLRB decision,” the official said. “We felt a number (of workers) would come back.”
The official praised local residents for their support during the strike, ranging from motorists beeping while passing by, to those who provided food, beverages, clothing and other items to pickets.
“I would like to thank the community and everybody who donated to our picket line,” he said. “It was greatly appreciated and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
Langeloth Metallurgical Co. is a subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc., which is based in Toronto, Canada.