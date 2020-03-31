The figures, Jerry Oleksiak admitted, were daunting.
“Since March 15, we’ve had 834,684 new claims,” Pennsylvania’s Labor & Industry secretary said Monday afternoon.
He was referring to applications for unemployment compensation benefits, and chances are there was another quantum leap in numbers 10 minutes into his media conference.
Oleksiak and Susan Dickinson, director of L&I’s unemployment compensation policy, provided an update on unemployment and workers compensation procedures set xsza in place during the coronavirus outbreak. They also provided guidance. Dickinson pointed out that “a lot of people had never filed claims before.”
A lot has changed in two weeks, the secretary lamented.
“We’ve gone from a period of low unemployment to a historic high,” Oleksiak said. “We’ve eclipsed anything that happened in a week, and maybe any yearly total (in UC claims).”
And workers comp claims are rolling in as well, to be sure. Oleksiak said his department got 138 of them Monday morning, 81 of which were from first responders and health-care staff.
Both officials – several times – encouraged UC candidates to apply at www.uc.pa.us, a speedier process. Candidates may apply by calling 1-888-313-7284 toll free, but should expect a long wait.
Dickinson and Oleksiak added that the website has a wealth of information about benefits. Candidates also may email uchelp@pa.gov.
They must apply during the first calendar week they are not working and file every two weeks. Benefits are limited to 26 weeks and, essentially, equal about half of an individual’s previous pay. The cap per week is $572.
If a candidate is eligible for UC, he or she will receive two letters and a four-digit PIN – with the PIN arriving in the U.S. mail. If that individual is approved, the first benefit payment should arrive within four weeks of filing.
And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has temporarily suspended the requirement that claimants prove they have applied or searched for a new job, in order to maintain UC benefits. And they are not now required to register with PACareerLink.pa.gov.
The waiting week also has been waived for now. Claimants previously could not receive compensation for the first week they were out of work.
“We want to provide residents with answers and the amount of compensation they are due,” Oleksiak said.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.