About 12 hours after Congress approved a second stimulus package, Jenn Berrier was unable to provide details on how her department will handle pay distributions across Pennsylvania. The acting Labor & Industry secretary responded the way she had the previous day, during a similar virtual news briefing: We don’t know yet.
“We’re pleased that both chambers of Congress approved this coronavirus package,” Berrier said Tuesday morning. “It’s not perfect, but it will help many Pennsylvanians. But we have to wait for this to become law before we proceed. After we receive federal guidance, we will share the information.”
The bill, as of Tuesday afternoon, awaited President Donald Trump’s signature before becoming law. Once enacted, the $900 billion deal – less than half the original stimulus outlay in the spring – will provide a measure of relief to many Americans.
Included among them are nearly 19 million who lost work because of the pandemic, but whose unemployment compensation benefits through two federal programs are set to expire on Dec. 31. They are claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs, whose numbers include about 509,000 Pennsylvanians.
This new package extends PUA and resurrects PEUC, and will provide weekly payments of $300 up to 11 weeks in each program, half of what was disbursed under the first stimulus package.
Berrier said it is difficult to determine whether there will be delays in distributing PUA and PEUC payments after Dec. 31. “We don’t need new (computer) systems, but the unknown is whether there will be additional requirements that will create small changes in the system. We’re prepared to get going quickly, and we hope to make things as seamless as possible.”
For the past three news briefings, L&I has partnered with other statewide agencies that provide assistance programs beyond UC pay. Many Pennsylvanians are unemployed for the first time and aren’t aware of assistance that is available, short term and longer term. That’s why Berrier’s image shared the computer screen on Tuesday with that of Teresa Miller, secretary of the state Department of Human Services, and of Kristen Rotz, the United Way of Pennsylvania president.
“Pennsylvanians who are losing unemployment benefits may need help with basic needs like food, utilities and housing, and not know where to turn,” Rotz said.
United Way operates the Pennsylvania 211 program (pa211.org), which advises consumers on various issues. They can dial 211 or text their ZIP code to 898-211, where they can speak with a resource specialist for free.
Miller said this is a difficult time for many residents, who may feel isolated. She advises them to reach out to her department. “You don’t have to weather this time alone.”
Her department oversees a variety of assistance, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which helps Pennsylvanians buy food, and Medicaid. Applications for those and other programs can be submitted at compass.state.pa.us.
DHS, Miller added, is working with the University of Pittsburgh on another apparent issue facing some who are newly unemployed: pride. “We’re trying to understand why some folks don’t take steps to get assistance, whether they think they’re going to be re-employed soon or other reasons they have.”