Ninety. That, Jerry Oleksiak explained, is the percentage of applicants who have been receiving unemployment compensation benefits since the coronavirus seriously swept into the commonwealth four months ago and began battering the economy.
Oleksiak, secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, said that is a commendable percentage considering the number of UC claims soared from 40,000 in late February to one million by mid-March. Staff handling those claims, considered to be adequate before the outbreak, was suddenly woefully short, delaying the much-needed payments.
“We went from record-low unemployment to record-high unemployment in less than three weeks,” he said Monday. “It took us time to adjust.”
By increasing staff 103% over the ensuing months, L&I has largely caught up with claims. Largely.
The 10% of applicants who have not received payments was one of the main focuses of Oleksiak’s weekly virtual news conference with Susan Dickinson, the department’s UC benefits policy director.
“Those individuals were either not eligible or there are questions on their claims,” Dickinson said. “There could be a host of reasons.”
She said individuals who are not receiving money should have gotten notification about their status. Dickinson advises claimants with UC questions to consult the Troubleshooting Guide on the department’s website, www.uc.pa.gov.
On another matter, she acknowledged that payments to some recipients may have been delayed because a quarter recently ended – a time when L&I does eligibility checks. But those payments, in many cases, should resume. Both officials also reminded reporters that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which pays an extra $600 per week to Pennsylvanians receiving jobless benefits, will end on July 25. The federal government could extend that program, but has not thus far.
As he does every Monday, Oleksiak provided an overview of unemployment benefits his department has disbursed since the invasion of COVID-19.
Since March 15, the department has paid Pennsylvania residents nearly $26.3 billion. That total includes $10.8 billion is through regular unemployment compensation; $12.1 billion from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (the extra $600 per week); $3.2 billion through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims; $157 million through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program (extended benefits); and $1.769 million through Pennsylvania’s Extended Benefits program.
L&I will have its eighth weekly town hall – open to the public – at 1 p.m. Thursday. To participate, online or by telephone, visit https://access.live/PAlabor or call 833-380-0719.