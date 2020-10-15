PA CareerLink has a redesigned website.
Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, unveiled the refurbished website Wednesday morning. The site is pacareerlink.pa.gov, and the change was made to make it easier for workers, job candidates, employers and workforce development organizations to find job-search and career-development tools.
Oleksiak said in a prepared statement: “L&I is focused on training (Pennsylvanians) for the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. To accomplish this, we’re modernizing and upgrading our job-search and re-skilling programs.
“We began with redesigning the PA CareerLink website to be more user-friendly, which is important because even before the pandemic, the job-search and application process had moved almost entirely online for most businesses.”
The upgraded website, according to a news release from L&I, includes an enhanced candidate sourcing and application process, designed to simplify the hiring process for job candidate and employer. Links to the search pages for trainings, apprenticeships, internships and other resources should be more accessible as well.
PA CareerLink has local offices in Washington, Donora and Waynesburg in Greene County, which offer limited on-site services. To access those services, however, a client must contact his or her local office and set up an appointment.
For more information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.