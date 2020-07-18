Another property has been sold at Alta Vista Business Park.
Mon Valley Alliance, owner of the Fallowfield Township park, has sold Lot 11A for Komatsu Mining Corp. to develop a 250,000-square-foot distribution center. MVA sold to an affiliate of Suncap Property Group.
Komatsu Mining provides equipment, systems and solutions to extract minerals. It is part of the Komatsu global family of companies, partners to the mining, forestry, industrial and construction industries.
Komatsu has operated in Washington County for more than 60 years, and chose Alta Vista because of its its access to transportation – especially Interstates 70 and 79 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. 76. The firm also got to secure a shovel-ready site with a Keystone Opportunity Zone designation and access to an available workforce.
The Class A center will be built on about 30 acres and feature a 215,000-square-foot warehouse, 35,000 square feet of office space and more than 250 parking spaces.
Ben Brown, MVA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement: “This development is the result of investments made by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Washington County commissioners through the Local Share Account program, Fallowfield Township, and Charleroi Area School District.”
He credited local political and business leaders for spearheading the effort “to keep and grow the number of family-sustaining jobs, increase the tax base and spur economic development in our local community.”
The alliance said Alta Vista has 30 acres of pad-ready sites available for construction, with tax-abatement programs in place.
This fall, MVA plans to begin work on a 35,000-square-foot flex facility on a lot adjacent to the Komatsu site – 10A. That building is expected to be completed next summer, and be available for lease to advanced manufacturing, technology, health care and related businesses.