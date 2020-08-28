Although it had been back in operation since early June, The Meadows Casino was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic a month later.
Revenue from slots machine play and total game revenue were down from July 2019, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
The North Strabane Township gaming site had $18,11,929 in total revenue in July, an 8.75% decline from $19,852,644 a year earlier. That overall figure was fueled by slots revenue plummeting 23.31%, to $13,336,472 from $17,389,772.
Table games revenue there, however, increased 16.57% year over year, to $2,871,067 from $2,462,671. The Meadows was one of only four casinos statewide to post a table games gain. Collectively, Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos picked up $52,512,448 in revenue at the tables last month, a 31.77% decrease from July 2019.
Slots revenue also fell statewide in July, to $165,044,767 from $199,607,005, a 17.32% decline. Total revenue at the dozen casinos rose a marginal 0.56%, to $283,051,763 from $281,482,227.
The Meadows had the highest sports wagering figure statewide in July, $1,907,390 – $5.3 million more than the runner-up, Valley Forge Casino Resort.
July was the first month when all casinos operated, full time or most of the time, since March, when the state implemented COVID-19 restrictions.