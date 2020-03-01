Pennsylvania Women Work, a nonprofit workforce development organization based in Pittsburgh, is bringing its New Choices program to Washington.
The free, 10-session program aims to boost local residents who are searching for a job or looking for a better one.
Classes are open to men and women and will be held at First United Methodist Church, 29 N College St., from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 10 to April 9.
Participants will set goals and create strategies to achieve them; create a new resume; enhance interviewing skills; and prepare for a career move.
For more information or to sign up, call 412-742-4362 or visit www.pawomenwork.org/upcoming-classes.