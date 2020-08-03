Express Employment Professionals will hold its third annual National Interview Day for job seekers on Thursday.
The staffing company will conduct mass interviews at four area offices that day, including 168 W. Chestnut St., Washington. Hours there will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Interviews also will be at the Express Pittsburgh West office, 6200 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.); Express South, at the Kuhn’s Market, 3125 Banksville Road, Pittsburgh, (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); and Express East, 21 Yost Blvd., Pittsburgh (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Participants are encouraged to complete an application at ExpressPros.com/InterviewDay before Aug. 6. There are no fees.