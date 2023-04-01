Bob Hollick column headshot

Bob Hollick

I’m not sure why, but recently I have had more customers ask what I thought of trusts than any other topic.

First, let me begin by saying this is a subject on which I am not an expert. I asked each customer why they were interested in setting up a trust. Each had experienced a relative or friend who was in a nursing home and their assets could no longer cover the cost, and to qualify for Medicaid they had to liquidate all their assets, including their home.

