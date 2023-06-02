Bob Hollick column headshot

Bob Hollick

As I mentioned last week, I had surgery on my leg and was unable to enjoy any excursions on my boat over the Memorial Day holiday. However, I have learned that my injury will not stop my children from playing with my toys.

As they were about to leave, the last thing I gave them was this year’s Pennsylvania boat registration. If you own a boat in Pennsylvania it should be titled and registered with the state Fish and Boat Commission. If in doubt about your boat’s need for registration, visit fishandboat.com for all the facts.

