The second Winter Indoor Farmers Market of the season is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Washington.

At least 21 vendors will sell their wares directly to customers at The Marketplace at Emerald Valley and The Ivy Green on South Main Street.

Vendors confirmed to participate, alphabetically, are: Aunt JJ’s Jerky; Aunt Kimmie’s Jams & Jellies; Bearded Devil Hot Sauce; Betsy’s Ice Cream; Cherry Valley Organics; Cyprowski Candy Co.; Farmhouse Kitchen & Bakery; God’s Country Creamery; Heritage Craft Butchers; Kern Farms; Lion’s Market by Ann; Matilda Jayne CBD; Mia Cucina Pasta; Salsa Aguilar; Swope’s Berries & Bees; The Cheesecake Fairy; The Fudge Guy; Ross Farm; Thistlethwaite Vineyards; Wild River Kettle Korn (outside, weather permitting); and Wood Street Bread.

The winter markets are held the first Saturday from January through April.

For more information, contact Alisa Fava-Fasnacht at 1-855-67GOTCOWS or cows@emeraldvalleyartisans.com.

