Jill Sansom liked the environment and the timing.
“It feels like an up-and-coming area and we’re getting on the ground floor,” Sansom said of downtown Washington, where she and fellow co-owner Matt Baker plan to open a second Indigo Yoga Loft location in less than two weeks.
They are finishing renovations at 31 E. Wheeling St., formerly occupied by Talerico’s – A Vintage Gallery and, before that, a coffee shop. “We’re not quite ready inside,” Sansom said last week.
The yoga facility is targeted to launch Oct. 4. “That’s a First Friday and we need to have our doors open for foot traffic,” Sansom said.
Classes are scheduled to begin the next morning, and class times – she advised – will be posted at the business website, indigoyogaloft.com. Seven certified instructors are on staff, and will handle sessions on the first floor of a building with abbreviated space on the second.
The first week of classes will be complimentary, and after that, Sansom and Baker will offer a “new client special” enabling members to take unlimited classes within 30 days for $30.
Baker said the owner of the building has a construction team that handled many of the indoor renovations, while he and Sansom have painted and handled other tasks.
Indigo Yoga Loft came into being in March 2017, when it opened in the Mayview Professional Building on Mayview Road in South Fayette Township. That’s about 300 yards from the Washington County line. The owners are now expanding inside that line, thanks largely to Sansom’s familiarity with the turf.
She resides in Eighty Four, shuttled a recently graduated daughter to and from Washington & Jefferson College, and has volunteered with the county’s CASA for Kids Inc. for the past five years.
Sansom is quite comfortable with opening a studio on East Wheeling Street, which she said is “accessible” and near “other great businesses.” She is impressed by the number of other businesses that have opened in the vicinity, especially along South Main Street.
“We’re highlighting the fact that we feel incredibly welcome in Washington, whether we do it by email or in person. We want people to know we have something for everybody.”
Putts to printing
A former assistant golf pro now tops the leaderboard of a regional printing company.
Scott Colbert, of North Strabane Township, is the new owner of Champ Printing Co. of Coraopolis. He took over during the company’s 40th anniversary in business.
Colbert was the assistant pro at The Club at Nevillewood in the 1990s when he met Bob Champ, the print firm’s founder and a Nevillewood member. They golfed together many times and became friends, which led to Colbert being hired as a sales representative for Champ in 1996. For 23 years, Colbert worked his way up to this new position with the full-service commercial printing company.
He and Champ are still friends.
Counseling firm
Lotus Hope Counseling LLC has established itself in downtown Washington.
The counseling service has been operating at 87 E. Maiden St. No. 32 for the past two months, and is available to anyone. Sandra Pattinato and Crystal Schmidt are the owners.
To contact the service, call 724-470-9910 or email lotushopecounseling@gmail.com.
Goal, KoSports
KoSports Hockey is a power player.
The hockey shop along Washington Road in North Strabane Township, according to a news release, has been recognized by the National Sporting Goods Association as “one of the most experienced independently owned dealers in the sports industry.”
As such, KoSports “has met the required criteria to become an NSGA Verified Independent All-Star Dealer” – a symbol of excellence in the sporting goods industry.
Curt and Jackie Koman own KoSports Hockey, a family-owned operation since its inception in 1996.
Matt Carlson, NSGA’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement: “KoSports Hockey has done a tremendous job of serving the hockey community in the Pittsburgh area and Western Pennsylvania for 23 years. (Its) success is a testament to truly being a family business built by Curt and his wife, Jackie, and their knowledge of the hockey industry.”
Operation Reach Out
Jennifer Stockdale of the Washington County Manufacturer’s Association, an employee of Pittsburgh-based GBU Financial Life, said her company is involved with the project Operation Reach Out for a 13th consecutive year.
Stockdale, GBU’s communications director, said in a news release that GBU Financial Life and GBU Foundation have a goal of sending 5,000 care packages to deployed U.S. military personnel. The packages contain personal care items, treats and notes and cards thanking military members for their service.
Volunteers will pack and send those packages during an event Nov. 2 at Operation Troop Appreciation’s headquarters in South Hills Industrial Park, West Mifflin.