The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back.
COVID-19 cases may be rising, but the 106th show is on – in person and indoors. It began Saturday, and will run through Jan. 15, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.
The theme is “Harvesting More.” That is a natural follow-up, literally, to “Cultivating Tomorrow” – the theme of last year’s event, which was held virtually because of the pandemic.
Fun, food and farming are foundations of the weeklong in-person celebration, organized under the auspices of the state Agriculture Department.
Masks are not mandated, although officials recommend everyone wear them.
“We’ll keep stressing the personal choice,” Ag secretary Russell Redding told ABC27 television in Harrisburg. “We will strongly encourage in our messaging to wear a mask … I am hopeful that when other people see masks on, others will follow suit.”
There also will be a vaccine clinic, where first, second and booster COVID-19 shots will be available, along with flu vaccines. In addition, the complex has a new and expanded heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.
Featured attractions will include the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, Farm Show Food Court, bunny-hopping and sheep-shearing competitions.
There also will be cooking demonstrations, hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with people directly involved in Pennsylvania’s $130 billion-plus agriculture industry.
For more information, visit farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow.
From ATMs to ITMs
Community Bank is upgrading its ATM fleet.
The 120-year-old bank, in partnership with the financial technology company QDS, is installing Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and Teller Cash Recyclers throughout its three-state footprint. The hardware is considered state of the art.
“Together with QDS, we have developed a plan to extend the hours of our banking services, while improving our client experience and creating efficiencies throughout our operations,” said John Montgomery, Community Bank’s president and CEO, in a statement.
In addition to standard ATM offerings, ITMs will provide Video Teller functionality, which will enable clients to interact with a teller – after banking hours or where a branch has closed.
QDS, based in Charlotte, N.C., also will provide Teller Cash Recyclers and other cash-handling solutions.
Community Bank launched on July 1, 1901, in Carmichaels, where the bank and CB Financial Services Inc., its holding company, are registered. CB’s main corporate offices are based there.
CB Financial also has a corporate location in North Franklin Township, and has a presence in West Virginia and Ohio.
Mon Health
Mon Health Hospitals is in the national spotlight.
Based in Morgantown, Mon Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals in northern and central West Virginia, which has been recognized for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state.
It was praised by Workplace Partnership for Life, a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces nationwide to emphasize the importance of donation.
Four Mon Health facilities were recognized for organizing awareness and registry activities between October 2020 and April 2021, and for responding to the pandemic. Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital earned platinum recognition, the highest level of distinction for 2021, while Grafton City Hospital, Mon Health Medical Center, and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital received silver.
Bowles Rice
Bowles Rice Attorneys at Law elected two new equity partners and six new non-equity partners to the firm, effective Jan. 1. The eight were approved during the firm’s annual year-end partner meeting.
One of the non-equity partners, John F. Nobbs, works at the Southpointe location. Nobbs concentrates his practice on general business and corporate law and real estate law, including residential and commercial.
Michael C. Cardi (Morgantown office) Elizabeth M. Frame (Charleston, W.Va.) were elected to equity partnerships.
The other five non-equity partners are Richard R. Heath Jr. (Charleston), along with Chelsea V. Brown, Kaitlyn N. McKitrick, Drew A. Proudfoot and Charles K. Wade (all Morgantown).