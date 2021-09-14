Washington Hospital has purchased the Murtland Avenue property where Pennsylvania Department of Transportation previously operated a facility, but declined to discuss plans for the 5.1-acre tract.
A real estate transaction in the Sunday edition of the Observer-Reporter said Washington Hospital purchased the property, at 89 Murtland Ave., from Pennsylvania Commonwealth for $1,150,000.
The deal was listed under the subhead of South Strabane Township, although Debbie Bardella, Washington County recorder of deeds, said part of the land is in the Sixth Ward of the city of Washington.
Bardella said the deed was dated in April.
Stephanie Wagoner, spokeswoman for Washington Health System, corroborated that information. She said more details will be forthcoming.