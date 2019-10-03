Millcraft Hospitality recently completed a major renovation of Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe.
The $5 million project included an overhaul of the hotel’s 20,000 square feet of event space, all 175 guest rooms, pool, fitness center, lobby and breakfast area. The hotel’s design is bright and modern, incorporating additional lighting, custom finishes and sleek design elements.
Hilton Garden Inn celebrated its 18th anniversary with the grand reopening of the Visit Washington County Ballroom in October 2019.