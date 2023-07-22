An experienced teacher, occupational therapy assistant, volunteer and coach is preparing to embrace a new experience Sept. 1.
That is the day Lisa Carlisle, of Hickory, will become operations director of the Miracle League of the South Hills, one of more than 350 Miracle Leagues nationwide in which people with disabilities play baseball.
The South Hills league plays its games at a small, stylish field on Mayview Road in Upper St. Clair that features artificial turf and a mix of chic and retro designs.
Carlisle is heading into her 12th year with the Miracle League of the South Hills, having started as a Buddy, an adult volunteer assigned to protect a player and assist him or her in batting and running. In recent years, she has coached the Cubs and Athletics at the same time, and has assisted with special events organized by the league.
She graduated from Fort Cherry High School and Slippery Rock University, and taught second grade for 13 years out of state. Carlisle later returned to Pennsylvania and became a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, working in numerous Allegheny County elementary schools.
Carlisle’s Miracle League duties will include being the main contact for players, families and volunteers and improving and initiating new programming.
Former major-league star Sean Casey, an Upper St. Clair High School graduate, was instrumental in bringing a Miracle League field to the South Hills, beginning his quest in 2008.
Facility in works
Ground was broken in Cecil Township Thursday morning for construction of a 33,500-square-foot facility for Midwest Hose and Specialty.
The company, according to a news release from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, is “a world-class distributor of rotary, vibrator, and choke and kill hoses.” The Oklahoma City-based firm will be relocating its Western Pennsylvania operation from Bridgeville.
Valley Tire Co. and the chamber co-hosted the event, which took place at 100 Progress Lane, Valley Tire’s address. Valley Tire is a tire and automotive service company with locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The company serves three distinct markets: automotive and light truck, commercial truck and industrial/farm and heavy equipment vehicles.
Crumbl Cookies
Friday was a sweet treat for some customers at the Highlands Shopping Complex, as the growing presence of Crumbl Cookies continued in the region.
The Logan, Utah-based company opened another store in the tri-state, this time on Cabela Drive in Triadelphia, W.Va. – in the plaza area near AT&T.
The Highlands store is locally owned and operated by Mark and Tammy Ornowski, their second Crumbl Cookies location. According to a corporate news release, the store will provide more than 60 career opportunities.
Hours there will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
AHN
Allegheny Health Network and its Women’s Institute have announced that the labor and delivery programs at all of its hospitals have been recognized by national and international breastfeeding advocacy organizations for excellence in support to breastfeeding families.
The International Board of Lactation Consultants, the International Lactation Consultant Association, and Baby-Friendly USA honored AHN for its training of hospital staff members in lactation practices, proper adherence to evidence-backed guidelines, and advocacy of breastfeeding’s health benefits for newborns and birthing people.
AHN Jefferson is the first labor and delivery program in Southwestern Pennsylvania to achieve the international Baby-Friendly designation.
Lady Luck Casino
Nemacolin resort in Farmington will assume management of Lady Luck Casino this summer. As part of the new management structure, the team announced the appointment of John Gibboni as general manager.
Over the next six months, the casino will undergo a transformation and upon completion will feature VIP rooms, new games, elevated food and beverage options, as well as promotions and a guest loyalty program.
“We are delighted to welcome John Gibboni to our incredible Nemacolin Team,” said Trey Matheu, managing director at Nemacolin. “John’s extensive casino expertise, managerial experience, and leadership skills will greatly benefit Nemacolin as the casino undergoes this transition. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests and players to what will be one of the most exciting casino resort destinations on the East Coast.”
Prior to joining Nemacolin, Gibboni served as vice president of finance for the Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Ohio, where he oversaw financial accounting, planning, and analysis to drive revenue, reduce costs, and improve margins.
Lady Luck Casino opened in 2013, and will remain open to the general public throughout renovations.
