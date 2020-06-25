I’m writing this column the day before Fathers Day. My two daughters know the answer to “What do you want for Father’s Day?” It’s to be on my boat with my family.
They have indulged me with this pleasure for the past 30 years and I thank them.
Did you know that boat insurance is one of the earliest known forms of insurance? Ancient sailors knew firsthand about the risks of a life at sea and sought to insure their boats against hurricanes and other unpredictable weather and waters.
Boat insurance policies can vary in what they do and do not cover, based on a number of considerations. They include the type of boat, the water it will traffic, and how many months of a year the boat will be used.
Still, there are a few basic kinds of coverage you can expect to receive, as well as some potential discounts for safe boaters.
Physical damage
This coverage insures your boat against damage and loss caused by common risks, such as sinking, fire, storms, theft and collision. The property covered can vary, but the policy will usually cover the hull and other permanent components, such as: motors, extra fuel tanks, batteries, anchors and onboard safety equipment, such as flotation devices and fire extinguishers.
A boat trailer may or may not be covered, depending on the policy. Trailers can cost thousands of dollars, so make sure your boat policy covers your trailer.
When choosing your policy, be sure to ask whether you will be insured for the boat’s replacement cost or its actual cash value. A replacement cost policy will reimburse you the cost of repairing the boat to its original condition or replacing the boat with the same or a similar model. A policy based on actual cash value will reimburse you for the current market value of the repair or replacement (the original price minus depreciation).
Liability coverage
This coverage applies if your boat causes injury to others or damage to other boats, docks or structures. Keep in mind that the injury or damage can be due to direct contact with your vessel or situations caused by your vessel. such as large wakes.
Good liability coverage may provide protection against lawsuits, including the payment of settlements and legal fees. When towing your boat, liability coverage extends from the vehicle pulling the trailer. Make sure the vehicle towing your boat has good liability coverage.
Other coverages
Your insurer may offer additional kinds of coverage to go with your basic boat insurance.
Medical coverage can be provided for injuries to you, the insured, or your guest. Personal property coverage can cover things like coolers, clothing, swim toys and fishing gear.
Remember, boating is seasonal. In Western Pennsylvania, we have three good boating months.
A boater’s greatest fear is that his/her boat is not running when they want to use it. Rental reimbursement enables you to rent another boat when yours has been damaged and cannot be used. If you fish in tournaments or fish commercially, you can purchase a fishing tournament fee and incidental commercial fishing endorsement.
Discounts
The best way to lower your boat insurance premium is to become a safer boater. Many insurers offer discounts to boaters who have completed an approved boating safety course. Some states require these courses to operate a boat.
As always, talk to your insurance agent. Ask about all of the coverages they offer.
Have fun on the water, but be careful and sober. Boating can be a great recreation, but safety is always first.
Bob Hollick is a State Farm Insurance agent based in Washington. His column now will appear every other Thursday in the Observer- Reporter.
