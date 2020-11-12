Sitting in my office on a sunny Saturday in November, I’m wondering how long this weather will last. Having lived my entire life in Pennsylvania, I know winter is coming.
I also am amazed at how many people, every year, forget how to drive on ice and snow. My wife has a simple approach to driving in winter weather – she doesn’t.
So if you are not planning to stay home, or letting people drive you, here are some tips about navigating snow, heavy fog, ice and more.
If you drive in heavy rain, avoid slamming on the brakes or abruptly correcting your steering. If your vehicle begins to hydroplane – the result of too much water under the car, causing the tires to lift off of the pavement – ease off the gas pedal and steer straight until you regain control.
Use fog lights while driving in dense fog. If your vehicle has front fog lights, they can help to illuminate the road and make your vehicle more visible to other drivers. Some vehicles have rear fog lights, which help those behind your vehicle from farther away.
Keep headlights on low beam (high beams reflect off the fog and don’t illuminate the road ahead). Hug the right edge of the road. If you need to pull over, move far away from traffic and turn off your lights: Other drivers might see taillights and think your’e in the traffic lane, which can lead to them going off the road.
Thousands of injuries and fatalities occur every year from accidents on snowy or icy roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Many drivers are unaware of a common culprit in many of these crashes – black ice.
Black ice is a transparent glaze that forms without bubbles, allowing it to easily blend into the road surface. Black ice is most likely to form when there is a sudden temperature drop, such as in the early morning and evening. Common problem areas are bridges, overpasses and shaded areas of the road.
When driving in the winter, be alert for possible warning signs of black ice: absence of water spray on a seemingly wet road, cars suddenly swerving or skidding, brake lights ahead, cars or tire tracks in the ditch and shiny surfaces next to a dull black.
If you are driving on black ice, there are ways to maneuver past the problem area. Avoid making sudden moves or turning the wheel. Smoothly lift your foot off the accelerator and glide across the ice in a straight line until you find traction. If possible, slowly shift to a lower gear for added control.
If you begin to skid, firmly press on your brakes to activate the anti-lock brake system. If you don’t have ABS, pump the brakes gently. If your front end is sliding, steer in the opposite direction of the skid. If the back end is sliding, steer in the same direction.
In snowy weather or on snow-covered roads, don’t pass snowplows or sand trucks. They are likely trying to clear the road ahead. Approach intersections slowly, and brake gently to avoid skidding.
In all winter weather scenarios, avoid using cruise control. Drive slower than usual and leave plenty of stopping distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
And remember to prepare your car for winter weather. Swap out regular tires for winter tires. Check your tire pressure weekly – underinflated tires can wear down prematurely and lose traction on icy or slippery surfaces. Your tires lose a pound of pressure with every 10-degree drop in temperature. Keep your gas tank full in the event of an emergency or if you get stuck in the snow and need to wait for rescue.
If you park outdoors, leave the wipers in the raised position to prevent them from freezing to the windshield. Never use wiper blades to remove ice, snow or frost from the windshield. Use an ice scraper instead.
The majority of auto accidents occur in bad weather. When the weather changes, change your driving habits. Slow down, watch for other vehicles, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather – and travel safely.
Bob Hollick is a State Farm Insurance agent based in Washington. His column appears every other Thursday in the Observer-Reporter.
