Jennifer Berrier, acting Labor & Industry secretary, said her department will add 120 staffers this month.

Gaining access to the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only difficulty facing Pennsylvanians. Many are awaiting unemployment compensation benefits they are due, and even more are seeking a response to inquiries about their claims.

The state Department of Labor & Industry, which accepts and pays out claims, has been under siege during the pandemic, handling thousands of emails and telephone calls per day. L&I received more than 49,000 emails last week alone, said Jennifer Berrier, acting L&I secretary.

During a media briefing Tuesday morning, however, Berrier said help is en route.

“We will add 120 customer service staff this month,” she said. “We know claimants are frustrated. I’m frustrated. We are listening to you and making progress.”

She said more staff could be added in March, “but the uncertainty of funding is a problem. We may borrow people from other departments.”

L&I already had expanded its staff by 165% over the past several months. A number of employees are working every day, some beyond eight-hour shifts.

Berrier said “we have a definite challenge in retention of workers.”

In the meantime, claimants are steaming, many awaiting weeks of back pay, many more anticipating a returned phone call or email. Berrier, and other L&I officials, have said repeatedly email is the most efficient way to contact the department.

The virtual session also focused on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, which expired at the end of December. Both programs resumed statewide less than a month ago, after the federal CARES Act was extended Dec. 26. L&I began accepting and paying claims Jan. 22.

Berrier said L&I has received more than 5 million applications for PUA and PEUC.

“That’s unprecedented,” she said.

A number of claimants contend they’ve been mailed 1099-G tax forms by mistake. Some say their cases have not even been determined, and others maintain they have not received jobless benefits. Berrier said in those instances, “you are likely a victim of fraud” and should contact L&I.

Heading a department under siege hasn’t been easy. Berrier has been in her job for less than three months, but she is determined to persevere.

“We are working as hard as we can to help you and serve you,” she said.

