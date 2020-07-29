Hefren-Tillotson Inc. has made an investment in Southpointe.
The Pittsburgh-based financial planning and investment firm has opened 13,569 square feet of office space at 121 Champion Way, in the mixed-use park in Cecil Township. The expansion inside the building gives the company almost twice the space it had there.
Regarded as one of the largest financial/investment companies in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Hefren-Tillotson will occupy three floors of a building where 22 members of its 256-person staff will work. The company said in a news release the larger space will enable it “to provide expanded financial services for individual and corporate clients, including 401(k) retirement plans, business financial planning, executive financial counseling and fiduciary reviews.”
Chief executive officer Kim Tillotson Fleming said in a prepared statement: “We’re especially pleased to be able to stay in our current building, however with significantly more space. More than anything, this move represents our continued iron-clad commitment to serving our clients and their families in Washington County.”
Hefren-Tillotson also has offices in Pine Township, Butler and Greensburg.