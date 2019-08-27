A Guardian Storage facility is being built in North Strabane Township.
Work is underway at 2670 Washington Road (Route 19), near Galley Road, that will accommodate an estimated 600 to 700 storage units, a spokesman for the company said Monday afternoon. A July 2020 opening is projected.
A building, most recently occupied by Bowser Cadillac, was razed on that site. That building had been vacant since October 2015, when the car dealership relocated three miles to the north in Peters Township
The new Guardian facility will have 85,000 to 90,000 square feet of rentable space, the spokesman said, adding that it “is about average size.” He compared that with the company’s location on Jefferson Avenue in Washington, which has 738 units within 83,000 square feet.