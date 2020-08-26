A wave laps up on the beach, the surge pushing waters against the wet sand. It is a rhythm that is quite predictable. Even little children find it easy to distinguish the areas where their feet will get wet from places where the effort of building a sandcastle will not be wasted.
Like a child on the beach, I can recognize areas in our communities where we need to build and our efforts will not be wasted. Meaningful change happens one person at a time, neighbor to neighbor. The solutions to many of our most entrenched problems are likely to come from the bottom up, not the top down.
When communities choose to recognize things that reinforce their values and beliefs, the results can be powerful.
Recognition, appreciation, encouragement, praise. These are all simply business words for love. It not only changes how others perceive us; it changes how we perceive ourselves.
The Mon Valley has long been representative of the working class and its aspirations. We must stand proud in our culture and history to create our own intentional positive energy. Recognition strengthens communities and attracts resources.
Our merchants and consumers can plant the seeds together for a sustainable economic future for our communities. While we can create sustainable economies, the reality is we must work for a larger social change if we are really going to solve our problems.
Like any good local resident, I love my place. I spend a lot of time thinking about what the Mon Valley could look like in 10 years. I know it must include a commitment to sustainability, and address equity, diversity and creativity to ensure our long-term resilience.
We need to nurture a vibrant and diverse sector of locally owned retail shops and restaurants, while planting seeds for manufacturing and production businesses. These businesses are key to keeping and growing family-wage jobs, and to preserving our cultural identity and community vitality.
We have the opportunity to be a leader in reimagining what the American small town of the future looks like. If our local businesses, entrepreneurs, communities, counties, and other public and private institutions work together, in 10 years we could have multiple, thriving business districts from Elizabeth to California.
It is imperative that we create opportunities for local ownership and meaningful employment, especially for our low- to moderate-income individuals with less typical skill sets. We must build our region’s long-term resilience, and celebrate the Mon Valley’s unique cultural identity.
One way to fill our empty storefronts is to grow our own entrepreneurs. I can envision seed, a technology, arts and culture business incubator that would offer affordable space and technical support to aspiring local entrepreneurs. This program would help new businesses thrive in those difficult first few years after launching, and cultivate economic growth and community development at the local level.
Our empty storefronts are simply opportunities to build sandcastles.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
To submit business-related columns, email Rick Shrum at rshrum@observer-reporter.com.