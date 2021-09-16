Greene County will be getting another $300,000 from the Forgivable Advance for Small Business Assistance program.
FASBA is a pandemic relief program that provides grants up to $50,000 to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. To be eligible, businesses must prove an annual or quarterly loss of 25%, and had less than $1 million revenue in 2019.
The county had previously received slightly more than $900,000 in FASBA funding, which was disbursed to 24 businesses.
Greene County commissioners have opened a new round of applications for the funding.
Congress, through the federal CARES Act, provided $5 billion for the Community Development Block Grant program to states, cities and urban counties. Greene is getting the additional money from funding that other counties either opted out of, could not get to businesses, or both.
Funding can be forgiven up to 120 days from disbursement of checks. For that to happen, businesses must retain or create full-time equivalent positions for low- to moderate-income workers.
FASBA money can be used for numerous purposes, including payroll; rent or mortgage; utilities; supplies; personal protective equipment; insurance. They also can go toward reimbursements for eligible costs incurred to “prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus.”
Interested businesses should call Crystal Simmons, CDBG/HOME program director, at 724-852-5260 or email her at csimmons@co.greene.pa.us.
For more information, visit https://www.co.greene.pa.us/business.