“No matter our circumstances, our greatest limitation is not the leader above us ... it’s the spirit within us.” – John Maxwell
Let’s talk about leadership. No... let’s talk about great leadership. When you lead with an unwavering focus on human dignity, you can have a real impact.
Leadership is always earned. It is never the rite of title, nor is it the privilege of wealth. People who are blessed with the responsibility of leading must fiercely protect their sense of hope. They must be grounded in the belief that no matter the obstacle, it can be overcome.
There is nothing keeping us tethered to where we are. Think about this, Mount Everest was once considered insurmountable, an environment so harsh that humans would never conquer it. Then Sir Edmund Hillary proved it could be done.
Since Hillary’s first successful ascent, more than 4,000 people have reached the summit of our planet’s tallest peak. Every one of those 4,000 are great leaders. Yes, they had help. Great leaders know that nobody reaches the top alone. They know who to ask for help and when to ask.
Our capacity for giving and receiving care is extraordinary, but we routinely shut it down or put limits on it.
Local small business owners deal with their own Mount Everests nearly every day. That is why it is important that we support them, especially during this time. The period between Thanksgiving and the end of the year is often a make-or-break time for many of these businesses. A month can make someone’s entire year.
These entrepreneurs are climbing that mountain and we are the guides and Sherpas helping them on their way toward the summit. The Small Business Administration has reported that small businesses nationwide create 1.5 million jobs annually and account for 64% of jobs created.
That means many of your neighbors own or are employed by a small local business.
What do all great leaders have in common? They don’t wait until they reach the top to be grateful for the bottom. They educate themselves to become experts in the task at hand. Whether they learn in a classroom, a boardroom, a factory or a construction site, great leaders never stop learning.
Great leaders are not satisfied with simply checking the box when it comes to the bottom line. They know it’s about putting people first. They surround themselves with others with expertise and/or experience. They collaborate to create a plan in which everyone succeeds.
As we approach the next decade, how will great leadership be defined? What will a good leader have to do to be a great leader?
The greatest leaders are learning from a place of integrity and abundance. They have a clear vision of where they are going, why they are going there, and they convey that vision to their team in a clear, concise manner so they know that when they get there, they have taken everyone to a better place. When people are inspired to share their gifts, they create value for all stakeholders.
The common denominator for future generations of great leaders is you. No matter what level you’re on, if you are a great leader-in-waiting, your intentions, energy and presence impact your ability to do anything. If you are a great leader winding down into a mentorship role, the same things apply to your ability to make a difference in the lives of others.
Set the tone. Unlock your own power and share it freely. You are the new culture of leadership. So show up, lead and make the change you wish to see.
In 2020 and beyond, great leaders will not invest in metrics and numbers. They will not measure their success in promotions or raises. The realize their success is not just about themselves, but about every person in their sphere.
Be a great leader, bring friends, families and communities together. During this special season of giving, I hope you celebrate the people around your table, wherever it may be.
Jamie Protin is founder and principal of The Protin Group in Belle Vernon.
