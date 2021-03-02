Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has announced the winners of its 2021 Power of Work Awards, which honor businesses that enhance the lives of people with disabilities and/or other challenges by offering them work or work-related experiences.
Goodwill announced on Monday that four businesses out of more than 30 nominees were selected for the 24th annual awards. The winners will be recognized at a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. April 9.
Winning in the HIRE Category were:
- Giant Eagle Inc., which hired nine candidates from six Goodwill programs.
- Surge Staffing, a national organization that provides staffing and innovative workforce solutions. Since last May, Surge Staffing has conducted monthly hiring events and hired more than 140 people who were recently incarcerated. Surge Staffing made it possible for individuals with criminal backgrounds and little work history to make starting wages of $15 an hour.
Winning in the HELP Category were:
- Bethel Bakery, which during a busy fourth quarter of 2020, accepted a young adult from Goodwill’s Transition Services Department and engaged him in the internal workings of the bakery. Employees trained and supported him, and soon afterward he was offered, then accepted a permanent position – a job that he raves about.
n Styling By Chi, a Fashion Styling and Image Consulting company that provides free styling services and clothing to those with mental and physical disabilities. Chi also has worked with Goodwill by hosting styling sessions at various stores.