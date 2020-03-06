A global oil and gas-related company will close its Greene County plant April 14, affecting 80 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state Department of Labor & Industry.
TechnipFMC said in the notice that it will shutter the facility in Evergreene Technology Park, Franklin Township.
The London-based company, with U.S. operations in Houston, Texas, did not respond to a phone call or email for comment.
TechnipFMC designs, manufactures and services equipment such as wellheads, fracking equipment and pressure pumps.
In August 2019, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that TechnipFMC planned to build a regional hub at Speers Industrial Park in the Mon Valley. He said 40 jobs would be created there, on top of the 128 employed throughout Pennsylvania. The project was partially funded by a $160,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $18,000 in grants for workforce training and development.
The project was coordinated by the Governor's Action Team through the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.