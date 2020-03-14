Giant Eagle and Market District stores, pharmacies and GetGo have temporarily altered operating hours as of today.
For the time being, Eagle and Market District supermarkets will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., seven days a week. All GetGo stores located adjacent to supermarkets will mirror the supermarket hours.
Standalone GetGo locations will continue to operate under normal business hours. Many standalone GetGo locations are open 24 hours a day, offering an alternative for guests with essential grocery needs overnight.
Curbside pickup and delivery will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
While the stores are closed, team members will be working to conduct all sanitation practices and restock store shelves for the next day’s business. Giant Eagle Pharmacy departments will continue to operate under normal business hours.