Giant Eagle Inc. is providing a welcome protective wing to its employees.
The O’Hara Township-based grocer announced Saturday it is offering bonus pay to all team members. They are employed at Giant Eagle, Market District, Giant Eagle Pharmacy and GetGo locations and company warehouses, and deliver products to stores.
New employees as well as current ones are eligible for bonus pay, which not only starts immediately but is retroactive to March 15. A May 2 end date has been established, a time frame that will be evaluated over the next few weeks.
Laura Shapira Karet, Giant Eagle president and chief executive officer, said in a statement: “(Our employees) are working tirelessly to keep families safe, healthy and fed. We cannot thank them enough. They are our heroes.”
