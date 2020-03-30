Giant Eagle is making more changes amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The O’Hara Township-based grocery chain reported Saturday that it is nearly finished with the installation of plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators at its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations, an initiative that began last week. The company also has its employees clean work areas multiple times a day, while others focus on sanitizing surfaces, door handles and other frequently touched areas.
Its supermarkets and GetGo locations now have adjusted store hours to benefit shoppers and overnight workers handling sanitization and restocking assignments.
Effective Sunday, all Giant Eagle and Market District stores will close at 9 p.m. each day and open at 7 a.m. for the general public. The stores, however, will maintain the 6 a.m. opening time for shoppers age 60 and older, and for those differently abled or immune-compromised, on Monday through Wednesday.
GetGo also has adjusted operating hours at numerous locations, For more information, visit www.GetGoCafe.com/store-locator.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.