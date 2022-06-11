Getzik Family Chiropractic has added laser therapy to its repertoire. And while some may not find that to be as visually exciting as a laser show, treatment with this additional technology will elicit smiles among patients.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this new and dramatic treatment option to patients,” said Dr. Stefan Getzik, owner and chiropractor of the practice located at 70 E. Beau St. in Washington.
Laser therapy is not new, but continued advancements have been made, Getzik said in a news release. Those advancements include a Multiwave Locked System Therapy Laser, which uses specific wavelengths of light to treat painful and debilitating conditions.
He said with this therapy, his facility can “offer relief to patients dealing with chronic and acute ailments including back and joint pain, tendinitis, arthritis, disc disease” and other conditions without the use of injections or potentially habit-forming drugs.
He said laser treatments are painless and last several minutes, and most patients see positive results in one to three sessions.
First Commonwealth
A Washington resident is taking over a newly created executive position with First Commonwealth Bank.
Joe Tomaceski has been promoted to vice president of Residential Community Lending with the Indiana, Pa.-based bank. He heads a team of community mortgage loan originators who work with borrowers who could benefit from first-time home buyer programs, financial literacy programs, credit repair counseling and payment assistance opportunities.
For the past three years, Tomaceski has been a market mortgage loan originator with First Commonwealth. He previously served in several mortgage positions after joining the bank in April 2016.
Stan Foraker, a mortgage banking executive at First Commonwealth who has worked alongside Tomaceski for the past six years, said in a news release that the Washington resident “has relentlessly advocated for families and individuals to become homeowners.”
Teichmann
Henry F. Teichmann Inc., a global engineering, procurement and construction contractor based in Peters Township, has announced the recent hirings of project manager John Wilson and refractory engineer Lee Dawber.
Wilson’s role will be to oversee planning and execution of major projects for high-profile clients. Dawber will focus on furnace design and construction.
Brad Hall, chief operations officer for the company, said in a news release: “As our business continues to grow, it’s important that we bring aboard new employees who have just the right backgrounds and skills.”
HFT was previously known as Henry F. Teichmann Inc. The firm also has regional offices in the United Kingdom, China, the Philippines, Singapore and St. Croix. It has design built more than 300 production lines in 47 countries.
WesBanco
An official with 30 years of experience in finance, partnerships and community involvement has been elected to the WesBanco Inc. board of directors.
The selection of Rosie Allen-Herring was announced April 20 during the annual meeting of stockholders of the diversified, multi-state bank holding company. She currently serves as a member of WesBanco’s Mid-Atlantic Advisory Board.
Since 2013, Allen-Herring has been president and chief executive officer of the United Way National Capital Area, in Washington, D.C. She has been credited with raising about $245 million there, and was named as a Washingtonian of the Year in 2020.
Tanger Outlets
It may be happening two days before Fourth of July, but Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is pledging that families will have an explosion of fun at an Independence Day celebration.
The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. July 2 at the mall in South Strabane Township. It will be free and open to the public, and will feature giveaways, games, patriotic kids crafts, food trucks, a prize wheel and more. Shopping is on the itinerary as well.
Events will take place at the main entrance near American Eagle Outfitters and Express. Matthew Moser State Farm is the sponsor.