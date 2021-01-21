Western Pennsylvania gasoline prices rose again this week. Make that soared.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.708 – 10.3 cents above last week’s level, AAA East Central reported. That figure is 13.0 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, at $2.838.
This is the third consecutive weekly increase across the region, totaling 23.0 cents per gallon.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region, where the greater Washington area experienced a more modest bump of 3.0 cents to $2.587. That is the third-lowest average in Western Pennsylvania. The city’s price has been among the three cheapest in the region for 11 of the past 12 weeks.
Fuel prices in and around the city, though, have risen 30.8 cents in three weeks.
New Castle, despite an 11.3-cent increase, continues to have the lowest average in the region at $2.508. Latrobe ($2.574) ranks second, even though its average skyrocketed by 15.3 cents.
Uniontown’s average jumped by 7.6 cents to $2.759, the seventh-highest price in Western Pennsylvania for a second straight week. Oil City ($2.799) and Warren ($2.798) have the priciest fuel.
Pennsylvania’s price rose 7.1 cents $2.687, while the national figure jumped by seven cents to $2.38. The cost of fuel in the U.S., however, is more than 30 cents cheaper than it is in Pennsylvania and the western half of the Keystone State.
The national average is up 13 cents already this year, but down 17 cents from a year ago.
Fuel prices have risen along with crude oil prices, which went as high as $53 per barrel last week. Gasoline demand remains low at 7.5 million barrels a day, which contributed to a 4.4 million barrel rise in supply, according to the Energy Information Administration.