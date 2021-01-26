Pump prices continue to rise throughout Western Pennsylvania.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve averages $2.735 this week, 2.7 cents above last week’s level, AAA East Central reported on Monday morning. The year-over-year regional gap, which was large for months but has been shrinking, is now a mere 2.9 cents lower than it was in late January 2020, at $2.764.
This is the fourth consecutive weekly increase across Western Pennsylvania, totaling 25.7 cents per gallon. The latest jump, however, is mild compared with the recent trend.
AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region, where the greater Washington area experienced a 4.6-cent bump to $2.631. That is fourth-lowest average in Western Pennsylvania.
The city’s price has been among the cheapest in the region each of the past 13 weeks. Fuel prices in and around the city, though, have risen 35.4 cents over the past four weeks.
Latrobe, on average, has the cheapest fuel in this half of the state at $2.540, followed by New Castle ($2.557), the leader in recent weeks.
Uniontown’s average moved up a marginal 2.4 cents to $2.783, the ninth-highest price in Western Pennsylvania. Brockway ($2.803) has the priciest fuel.
Pennsylvania’s price rose by 1.5 cents to $2.702, while the national figure increased two cents to $2.40. The average for a gallon of gas in the Keystone State is 30 cents higher than the U.S. average.
Prices decreased in five states (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware and North Carolina), but rose modestly elsewhere. AAA reported that only three states posted increases of more than five cents.
Fuel demand jumped from 7.53 million barrels per day to 8.11 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. That, according EIA, did not lead to a corresponding decrease in supply and had minimal impact on pump prices.