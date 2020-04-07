Prices at the pump declined again in Western Pennsylvania this week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve fell to $2.183, a 4.6-cent dip from $2.229 a week ago, AAA East Central reported Monday. This week’s figure is 73.6 cents cheaper than it was in early April 2019, when fuel cost $2.919.
Pennsylvania’s average dropped by six cents, to $2.16 – and has declined 41 cents over the past four weeks. The Keystone State is among 12 Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, where the average fell by three to 15 cents. North Carolina ($1.76) had the lowest average, New York ($2.29) the highest.
Washington’s price dipped minimally – seven-tenths of a penny – to $2,248 from $2.255. The city’s figure ranks 19th among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. Its average has fallen 52.1 cents since Jan. 1.
For the second week in a row, New Castle ($1.847) is the only town in Western Pennsylvania with an average below $2. Sharon ($2.041) has the second lowest average.
Uniontown ($2.312), for the second consecutive week, has the most expensive price.
Regional gasoline stocks increased by a significant 5.1 million barrels, decreased by 1.2 million barrels to about 66 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. The bump upward is attributed to supply intake from other regions, as refinery utilization fell to 51%. Gas prices could well drop again next week.
The national average dropped nine cents to $1.92, which is 48 cents cheaper than a month ago and 81 cents lower than in early April 2019.