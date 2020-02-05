Filling your vehicle remains an expensive endeavor in Pennsylvania. The average price of a gallon of unleaded self-serve there is $2.66, which ranks among the 10 highest statewide figures this week.
But that is nine cents cheaper than a week ago – $2.75 – as the recent downward trend continues.
Western Pennsylvania’s average dropped to $2.710 this week, a 5.4-cent decline from $2.764, AAA East Central reported Monday afternoon. The regional price has plummeted 12.8 cents over the past two weeks, but still has a way to go to reach last year’s level. A gallon cost $2.463 then, 24.7 cents cheaper than today.
Washington’s average dropped 5.5 cents, from $2.679 to $2.624, a figure that ties Latrobe for fifth lowest among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by the association. This is the 10th week in a row that the city’s average is among the six cheapest regionally. Washington’s price has fallen 11.1 cents over the past two weeks and 14.4 cents since Jan. 1.
Sharon ($2.471), for the second straight week, has the lowest regional price. Altoona ($2.552), New Castle ($2.578) and Greensburg ($2.579 rank second through fourth. Erie and Warren are tied for the highest average ($2.898), while Uniontown ($2.700) is 11th.
AAA anticipates that prices will continue to drop, as regional gasoline stocks have hit 66 million barrels, the highest level since last February, according to Energy Information Administration.
The national average fell four cents to $2.47, which is 22 higher than a year ago. Fuel is under $2 a gallon in at least a dozen states, mostly in the South and Southeast.