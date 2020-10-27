Pump prices dipped across Western Pennsylvania this week – but only marginally.
A gallon of unleaded self-serve costs an average of $2.521 this week, 1.2 cents cheaper than last week, AAA East Central reported Monday. AAA monitors weekly prices in 23 cities and towns across the region.
This is the fifth week in a row the regional average has fluctuated by a few pennies or less. This latest figure is 27.1 cents lower than it was a year ago, at $2.792.
Fuel prices in the greater Washington area dropped significantly compared with numerous other towns – 4.8 cents to $2.390. That is the third-lowest average in the region, and represents a 38.6-cent decline for the city since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s average fell similarly, by 3.3 cents to $2.565, which ranks 12th regionally. But again, that figure is much higher than that of Washington, where customers, on average, are paying 17.5 cents less per gallon.
New Castle ($2.287) has ended Jeannette’s six-week stranglehold on having the cheapest gasoline in the region. Jeannette, however, is second at $2.323. Indiana, Oil City and Warren share the highest average at $2.599.
Pennsylvania’s average is $2.469, a 1.5-cent drop from last week. The national figure remained at $2.16, which is down 49 cents than a year ago. Prices increased in only five states.
Gasoline demand decreased significantly from the beginning of October, from 8.8 million barrels a day to 8.2 million, according to the Energy Information Administration. That is the lowest level since mid-June and 14% less tan last October.