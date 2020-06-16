Western Pennsylvania gasoline prices increased again, but only marginally.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded self-serve is $2.354, up nine-tenths of a cent from $2.345 a week ago, AAA East Central reported Monday. That figure is 49.6 cents cheaper than it was a year ago, when fuel cost $2.850.
Pennsylvania’s average rose more than six cents to $2.316. The Keystone State is in the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region, where West Virginia experienced the largest one-week increase of nine cents to $2.03, according to AAA.
The national figure rose seven cents to $2.10, 59 cents cheaper than a year ago.
Locally, the city of Washington’s average dipped two-tenths of a cent, from $2.345 to $2,343. That is the third-lowest price among 22 Western Pennsylvania cities and towns monitored by AAA. The city’s average has fallen 42.6 cents since Jan. 1.
Uniontown’s price ($2.349) ties Greensburg for sixth.
New Castle’s average bumped up 8.1 cents ($2.329), but the Lawrence County seat has the cheapest fuel in the Pittsburgh region for a 12th straight week. Butler ($2.36) ranks second. Kittanning and Jeannette (both $2.370) are tied for the highest price.
Regional gasoline stocks increased by one million barrels to 75.1 million, according to Energy Information Administration. Price increases are anticipated because of increasing demand and more motorists on the highways.